Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $29,580.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.