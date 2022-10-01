Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Acquires $759,872.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 76,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $759,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,881,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,108,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $174,069.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

Tricida Stock Performance

Shares of TCDA opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. The company has a market capitalization of $583.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.54. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Tricida by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tricida by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,922,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

About Tricida

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

