Insider Buying: Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Director Acquires C$16,250.00 in Stock

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) Director Michelle Renee Savoy acquired 1,300 shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,750.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:PZA opened at C$12.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.10. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.01 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of C$406.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$142.49 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.06%.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 727 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

