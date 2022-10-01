Insider Buying: Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Acquires £499,995 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) insider James David Knight purchased 111,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £499,995 ($604,150.56).
Keystone Law Group Trading Up 1.5 %
KEYS stock opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.40) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 533.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.47. Keystone Law Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £139.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 71.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Keystone Law Group
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.