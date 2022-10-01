Insider Buying: Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Acquires £499,995 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) insider James David Knight purchased 111,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £499,995 ($604,150.56).

Keystone Law Group Trading Up 1.5 %

KEYS stock opened at GBX 446.50 ($5.40) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 533.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.47. Keystone Law Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 910 ($11.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £139.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keystone Law Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

About Keystone Law Group

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

