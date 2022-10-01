Insider Buying: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Purchases 59,690 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra purchased 59,690 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $121,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,657,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra purchased 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FOA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 114,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,202. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

FOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

