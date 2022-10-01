Insider Buying: Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Major Shareholder Buys 87,294 Shares of Stock

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Edmond Safra bought 87,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,223.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,072,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,033.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edmond Safra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Edmond Safra bought 3,792 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $6,598.08.

On Monday, July 11th, Edmond Safra acquired 73,162 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $126,570.26.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Edmond Safra acquired 100,000 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00.

Finance Of America Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 114,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,202. The company has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.84. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $141.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

