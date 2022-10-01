Insider Buying: CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE) Insider Buys £9,700 in Stock

CVC Income & Growth Limited (LON:CVCE – Get Rating) insider Richard Boleat bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,700 ($11,720.64).

CVC Income & Growth Stock Performance

LON CVCE opened at GBX 0.84 ($0.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.85. CVC Income & Growth Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.88 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £2.03 million and a PE ratio of 10.54.

CVC Income & Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. CVC Income & Growth’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

CVC Income & Growth Company Profile

CVC Income & Growth Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

