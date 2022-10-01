Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January makes up about 1.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

UJAN stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

