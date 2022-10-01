Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Trading Down 2.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. 161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL – Get Rating) by 3,360.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

