Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 325.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PMAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.