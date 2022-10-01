Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IPAXU – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Inflection Point Acquisition were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Inflection Point Acquisition Price Performance

IPAXU stock remained flat at $9.95 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,120. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

About Inflection Point Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

