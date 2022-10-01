Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.07

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.68, with a volume of 2905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.
Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 55.28%.
In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after buying an additional 230,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 49.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after buying an additional 123,935 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,992,000 after buying an additional 121,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
