Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,035 ($12.51) target price on the stock.

INCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 910 ($11.00) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inchcape has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 973 ($11.76).

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,022.55. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 615 ($7.43) and a one year high of GBX 934.50 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 776.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

In other Inchcape news, insider John Langston bought 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 720 ($8.70) per share, for a total transaction of £2,044.80 ($2,470.76).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

