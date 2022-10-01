Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Shares of IMO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. 328,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,518. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $57.89.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
