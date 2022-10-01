Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of IMO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. 328,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,518. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

