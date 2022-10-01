Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 5.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. 5,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Specifically, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,692 shares of company stock worth $32,989 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $650.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 17.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 23.8% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

