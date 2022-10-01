Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the August 31st total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $1,116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 342,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Immunocore Trading Up 2.4 %

Immunocore Company Profile

Shares of Immunocore stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

