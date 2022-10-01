Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Imerys (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on the stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Imerys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Imerys alerts:

Imerys Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMYSF opened at 32.93 on Wednesday. Imerys has a 1 year low of 32.93 and a 1 year high of 41.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 32.93.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company operates in Performance Minerals and High Temperature Solutions segments. It provides additives for interior decorative paints, as well as marine protection, facade coating, can coating, etc.; rubber, tires, medical rubber, and cables; and adhesives and sealants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imerys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imerys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.