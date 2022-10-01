Illuvium Price Tops $56.50 (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $56.50 or 0.00292493 BTC on popular exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $409.94 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,255,518 coins. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

