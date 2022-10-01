Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.65. 1,450,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.64. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

