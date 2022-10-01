IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Down 20%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) fell 20% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 7,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 7,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

IGG Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

IGG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.