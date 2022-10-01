IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.46

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 80.46 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.92). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94), with a volume of 1,988,623 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

IG Design Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The company has a market cap of £75.08 million and a PE ratio of 855.56.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides celebrations products, including greetings cards, gift wraps, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware products, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, calendars and diaries, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Further Reading

