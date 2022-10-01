Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $126,895.72

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded up 468.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market capitalization of $126,895.72 and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.86 or 1.00001185 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007015 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065415 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003591 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010307 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00065412 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00082536 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

