Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Trading 33.3% Higher

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Rating) traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 305,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average session volume of 86,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.27 million and a PE ratio of -9.09.

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

