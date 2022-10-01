IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Up 2.9%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 22,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 51,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$14.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

