Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 163.3% in September

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Hyundai Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of HYMTF traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.

Get Hyundai Motor alerts:

About Hyundai Motor

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, The new i30, i30 N, The all-new Elantra, Accent, i20 N, i20, The all-new Elantra N, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, The all-new Tucson, Creta, The new Kona, KONA N, and Venue names.

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.