Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Up 163.3% in September

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 163.3% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Hyundai Motor Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of HYMTF traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. Hyundai Motor has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.
About Hyundai Motor
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMTF)
