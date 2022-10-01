Hydra (HYDRA) Price Reaches $2.08 on Exchanges

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $34.17 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00010804 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003120 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010963 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00145937 BTC.
- Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $350.02 or 0.01815398 BTC.
Hydra Profile
Hydra’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Hydra’s total supply is 20,740,155 coins and its circulating supply is 16,394,359 coins. The official website for Hydra is hydrachain.org. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydra Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hydra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.