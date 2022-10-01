Human (HMT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million

Human (HMT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. Human has a market cap of $10.18 million and $202,442.00 worth of Human was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Human has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Human coin can now be bought for about $0.0650 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Human

Human launched on April 6th, 2021. Human’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,669,622 coins. Human’s official Twitter account is @human_protocol.

Buying and Selling Human

According to CryptoCompare, “The Human Protocol provides infrastructure for launching decentralized labor markets. HCAPTCHA, the flagship user of the Protocol, is already being used by Fortune 500 companies to block automated software from their websites while labeling data The Human Protocol plans to go live soon on the Ethereum Mainnet, and has introduced HMT, the EIP20-compatible token that will serve as the medium of exchange on its distributed marketplace. Telegram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

