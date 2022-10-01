Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,110 shares during the quarter. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III comprises about 0.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIIIU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 326,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 54,682 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 51,706 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 181.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 91,872 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU remained flat at $9.83 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,064. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

