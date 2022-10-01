Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.58. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $232.47.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 397.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $16,588,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,860.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.