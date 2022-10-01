Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Short Interest Update

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 152,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 103,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HZON remained flat at $10.00 on Friday. 53,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Horizon Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

