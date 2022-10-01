Hoo Token Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $139.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010960 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
