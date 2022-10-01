Hoo Token Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Hoo Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $23.82 million and $139.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010960 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.