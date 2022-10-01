Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.55-$8.80 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.08.

Shares of HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.71. The stock has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $4.12 dividend. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

