Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

