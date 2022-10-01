Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Increases Dividend to $4.12 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 4.12 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $9.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.71.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $276,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.