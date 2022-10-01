Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Home Point Capital Price Performance

Shares of HMPT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Home Point Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Home Point Capital

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.68.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

