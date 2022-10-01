Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $418,652.00

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Hibiki Finance has a market cap of $418,652.00 and approximately $13,177.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0448 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010930 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Hibiki Finance Coin Profile
Hibiki Finance was first traded on August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 9,342,816 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hibiki Finance Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hibiki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hibiki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
