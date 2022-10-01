Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.73.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.50 on Friday, reaching $386.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,103. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $420.45 and a 200 day moving average of $429.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.