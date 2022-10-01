Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 425 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KMB traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. 2,293,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,529. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.