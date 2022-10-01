Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Down 1.0 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 545,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.87. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

