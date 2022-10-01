Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.54. 2,823,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,373. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.11 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

