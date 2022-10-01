Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,346,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average of $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

