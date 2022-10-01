Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,104 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 43,820,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,441,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

