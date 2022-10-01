Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 4,729 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 409.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,727,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,011. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

