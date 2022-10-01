Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Short Interest Update

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the August 31st total of 337,800 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Heritage-Crystal Clean news, Director Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Jr. sold 118,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $4,173,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,561,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Recatto acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at $22,153,635. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,917,677. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 25.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCCI stock remained flat at $29.57 during trading hours on Friday. 68,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,483. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $714.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $156.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.16 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

