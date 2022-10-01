Hegic (HEGIC) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.81 Million

Hegic (HEGIC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $23.81 million and $279,399.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

