Head to Head Contrast: Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) versus Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rio Tinto Group and Sigma Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 3 5 7 0 2.27 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.13%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.25%. Given Rio Tinto Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rio Tinto Group is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $63.50 billion 1.09 $21.09 billion N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$27.04 million ($0.48) -56.65

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Sigma Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Sigma Lithium N/A -37.08% -35.00%

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. Sigma Lithium Corporation is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

