Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.5496 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HNORY opened at $14.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Harvey Norman has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Harvey Norman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

