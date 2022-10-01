Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 905,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,783. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.80. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

