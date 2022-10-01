Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 27,631 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,631 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,718,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,907. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.