Hartford Financial Management Inc. Purchases 306 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Envestnet Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ENV traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.40. 402,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,040. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.